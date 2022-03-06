Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,470. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

