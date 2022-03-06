Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in February

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,175,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 2,994,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.6 days.

Shares of XYIGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.