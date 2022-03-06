XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,169,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,864,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,595,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,879,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. XPAC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

