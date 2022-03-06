Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Update

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.57 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xperi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Xperi by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

