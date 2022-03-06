Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Head to Head Comparison

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United-Guardian and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40% Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and Yatsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $10.99 million 7.98 $3.31 million $0.90 21.22 Yatsen $802.02 million 0.73 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.36

United-Guardian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United-Guardian and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,647.93%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Yatsen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

