Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $26,211.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00276149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00074585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00085742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002896 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,316,025 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.