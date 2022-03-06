YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of YETI worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.