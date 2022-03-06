Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMTX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.