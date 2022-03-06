Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.73). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

