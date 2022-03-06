Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.