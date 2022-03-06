Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.98. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,418,542. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

