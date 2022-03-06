Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.02 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS.

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE opened at $18.27 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

