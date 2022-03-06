Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Deere & Company reported earnings of $5.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $23.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.48 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $390.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

