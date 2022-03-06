Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 74,008.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

