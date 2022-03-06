Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.46 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

