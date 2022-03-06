Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.52. MarketAxess reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $368.33 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

