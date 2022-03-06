Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.35 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NBR opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

