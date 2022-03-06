Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.14. 102,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.