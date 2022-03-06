Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will report $117.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.48 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

