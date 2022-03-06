Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post $3.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the highest is $3.58. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,446 shares of company stock worth $4,322,554 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

