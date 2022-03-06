Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

TROW traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. 2,047,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,882. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $191.58. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.