Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $910.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $914.07 million. TransUnion reported sales of $745.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.