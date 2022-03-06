Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.73 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

