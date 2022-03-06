Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Ball posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.19.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. 1,397,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,209. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

