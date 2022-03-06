Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $40.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.62 million and the lowest is $40.47 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

