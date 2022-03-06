Zacks: Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CURO opened at $12.02 on Friday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

CURO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

