Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,024 shares of company stock worth $3,143,698. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $155.88. 309,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,713. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $159.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

