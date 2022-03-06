Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Endo International by 340.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

