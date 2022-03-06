Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.
FL stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
