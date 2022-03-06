Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

FL stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.