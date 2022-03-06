Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Several brokerages have commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

