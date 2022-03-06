Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $203.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $148.35 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

