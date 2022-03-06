Zacks: Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.74. NICE posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

