Zacks: Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SKIL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkillSoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SkillSoft by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

