Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to announce $55.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $55.46 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $583.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. Transcat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.