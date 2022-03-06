Zacks: Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 756,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $117.08.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

