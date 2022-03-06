Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

