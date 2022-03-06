Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.