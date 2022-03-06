Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will post $65.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.11 million and the highest is $66.51 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $55.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $292.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.58 million, with estimates ranging from $344.68 million to $366.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,451. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period.

Shares of HCAT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

