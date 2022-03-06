Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.