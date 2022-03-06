Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.