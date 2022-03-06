Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CCI opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.