Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of CYXT opened at $12.15 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,151,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $425,955,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

