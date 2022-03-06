Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will report $7.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.81. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

