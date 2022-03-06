Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will post sales of $883.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

