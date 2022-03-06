Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $705.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. ITT reported sales of $698.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

