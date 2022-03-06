Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $151.07 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.33.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

