Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.50 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report $892.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $910.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19. Nasdaq has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

