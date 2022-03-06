Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of $4.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $25.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.06 to $29.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.34 to $24.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OAS traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 641,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,077. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

