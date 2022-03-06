Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $1.28. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $102.99 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

