Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the lowest is ($4.56). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($4.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RCL stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

